Americas News
New Office, New Traders at Dan-Bunkering's Stamford Operations
Kasper Christiansen is one of the new faces in Stamford. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Dan-Bunkering has announced new appointments at its Stamford, US operations as well as a new office location.
Two Bunker Traders have been added to the team, both of which were relocated from elsewhere in the group.
Kasper Christiansen was previously working as a Senior Bunker Trader in the head office in Middelfart, Denmark, while Janek Ekeli came from group offices in Dubai.
Matthew Sharkey, meanwhile, is a new face as Dan-Bunkering and is said to have industry experience gained from previous employment at two large trading companies.
The new office location, which took effect from the start of May, is said to be physically more than double in size.
Contact details are as follows:
Kasper Christiansen
Phone +1 929 373 3240
Mobile +1 346 337 8017
E-mail and Skype for Business:
kbc@dan-bunkering.com
Janek Ekeli
Phone +1 929 373 3241
Mobile +1 832 879 9914
E-mail and Skype for Business:
jne@dan-bunkering.com
Matthew Sharkey
Phone +1 929 373 3239
Mobile +1 832 526 4778
E-mail and Skype for Business:
mash@dan-bunkering.com
Office address
Two Stamford Plaza, 6th Floor
281 Tresser Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901, USA
Phone +1 929 373 3234
stamford@dan-bunkering.com