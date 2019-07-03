New Office, New Traders at Dan-Bunkering's Stamford Operations

Kasper Christiansen is one of the new faces in Stamford. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering has announced new appointments at its Stamford, US operations as well as a new office location.

Two Bunker Traders have been added to the team, both of which were relocated from elsewhere in the group.

Kasper Christiansen was previously working as a Senior Bunker Trader in the head office in Middelfart, Denmark, while Janek Ekeli came from group offices in Dubai.

Matthew Sharkey, meanwhile, is a new face as Dan-Bunkering and is said to have industry experience gained from previous employment at two large trading companies.

The new office location, which took effect from the start of May, is said to be physically more than double in size.

Contact details are as follows:

Kasper Christiansen

Phone +1 929 373 3240

Mobile +1 346 337 8017

E-mail and Skype for Business:

kbc@dan-bunkering.com

Janek Ekeli

Phone +1 929 373 3241

Mobile +1 832 879 9914

E-mail and Skype for Business:

jne@dan-bunkering.com

Matthew Sharkey

Phone +1 929 373 3239

Mobile +1 832 526 4778

E-mail and Skype for Business:

mash@dan-bunkering.com

Office address

Two Stamford Plaza, 6th Floor

281 Tresser Boulevard

Stamford, CT 06901, USA

Phone +1 929 373 3234

stamford@dan-bunkering.com