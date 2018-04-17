Delegates Gather for Inaugural IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference

The inaugural IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference, hosted by Maritime Authority of Jamaica, today opened its doors at the Hyatt Zilara in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Tuesday comprises of a full day of training ahead of the main programme commencing tomorrow.

The conference will look at issues faced by the global bunker industry today, and what they mean at a regional level.

"The high level of support received for this event has been overwhelming and reflects the growing importance of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean bunker markets. IBIA would like to extend its thanks to the event hosts Maritime Authority of Jamaica, along with our sponsors Aegean, West Indies Petroleum, Petrojam Limited, New Fortress Energy, The Port Authority of Jamaica, Petrotec, Caribbean Maritime University, and Portside Petroleum," said Justin Murphy, CEO, IBIA.

"The response to the training day in particular has been exceptional, and a testament to the importance that IBIA, as a global organisation, plays at a regional level."

The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference is presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker. For more information visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc