MSC Cruises to Build €350 Million Terminal at Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Construction of the terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

Cruise operator MSC Cruises is set to build a €350 million terminal at the Port of Miami.

MSC has signed a deal with Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida to build the facility, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The facility will be able to serve up to three ships at the same time, handle up to 36,000 passengers daily and provide shore power facilities. Construction of the terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

"It will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our Cruise Division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in the statement.

"It will also allow us to deploy there some of our most modern and environmentally high-performing vessels, representing together with our other investments in the U.S. our commitment to the local market, our trade partners and guests."

The near-total absence of activity from cruise vessels over the past year has been a heavy blow to ports like Miami that are reliant on cruise traffic for their bunker demand. Cruise vessels overall take up about 4% of global bunker demand.