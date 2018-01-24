Peninsula Petroleum: New Los Angeles and Long Beach Operation Now Fully Launched

The Los Angeles and Long Beach operation is the seventh hub for the company. File Image / Pixabay

Peninsula Petroleum has fully launched as a physical bunker supplier in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the company has confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the supplier had been undergoing a gradual implementation process during Q4 2017 prior to its full entry into the new market.

"Our new physical operation has been very well received by our customer base, and the overall response has been very positive," Alex Lyra, Global Head of Supply and Trading, told Ship & Bunker.

The Los Angeles and Long Beach operation creates the seventh hub for the company after the Gibraltar Strait, ARA, Singapore, Houston, The Canaries and Panama, and Lyra says the new operation expected to add over a million tonnes to the growing business.