Dan-Bunkering Reports Promotion and Relocation in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both traders are now based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has promoted one of its team in Houston and relocated another to that office.

The company recently promoted Nicolai Rosendahl Mortensen to senior bunker trader in Houston, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. Mortensen had joined the firm in 2019.

Dan-Bunkering has also relocated senior bunker trader Kasper Bækkegaard Christiansen from Stamford to Houston, it said in the statement. Christiansen joined the company in 2010 and has also worked in the firm's offices in Denmark and Asia.

"Nicolai has shown incredible growth in his professional skills and is an important asset to our team, thus a promotion is indeed well-deserved," Jim Jensen, managing director for Dan-Bunkering in Houston, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, I am excited to welcome an experienced trader like Kasper who is very well versed in different markets and cultures, and I am confident that he is a great match for our office."