Panama Fuel Oil Sales Drop 15%

Panama bunker sales fell in April. File Image / Pixabay

Panama has seen a 15% drop in fuel oil sales for April 2018, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Fuel oil sales totalled 335,261 mt for the month (240,670 mt in Balboa, 94,591 mt in Cristobal), a 14.7% decline year-on-year and a 15.8% decline sequentially.

Distillate sales saw growth of 16.9% over April 2017 to 37,780 mt (21,136 mt in Balboa, 16,644 mt in Cristobal), although the total also represented a decline of 11.1% sequentially.

The performance put total monthly sales at 373,041 mt (261,806 mt in Balboa, 111,235 mt in Cristobal), down 12.3% over April last year and 15.4% from the 440,890 mt sold last month.

The port saw a very respectable 536 bunkering operations take place during the month, and while it was the lowest of the year so far it was still higher than that witnessed during many months in the preceding years.

But the average stem size was just 696 mt, a level not seen since 2015.

As of the end of April year-to-date sales stand at 1,719,375 mt, 2.8% higher that that achieved in the first four months of 2017.