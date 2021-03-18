Hapag-Lloyd Sees US West Coast Congestion Lasting for Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The congestion has resulted in large numbers of ships being stuck waiting outside Los Angeles and Long Beach. File Image / Pixabay

Congestion that has built up at US West Coast ports since the end of last year may last for months longer, according to container line Hapag-Lloyd.

The congestion has resulted in large numbers of ships being stuck waiting outside Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as other ports in the area.

"That will take some time to get resolved," Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said in a call with analysts on Thursday.

"I don't think that the congestion there is going to go away any time soon."

The situation is likely to continue for at least 'a couple of months' until late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter, Jansen said.