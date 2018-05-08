BOSTCO Terminal Plans Dock Maintenance Late May

Oil storage facilities on Houston Ship Channel (file image/pixabay)

Planned maintenance at Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Company (BOSTCO) in La Porte, Texas could affect operations, price-reporting agency Platts has reported.

The terminal, which stores a range of refined oil products including fuel oil, will see two ships docks undergoing maintenance from May 21-26.

A source close to the company was cited as saying that the barge docks and tank-to-tank transfers would be unaffected by the repairs.

However, Platts cited "multiple sources in the US Gulf Coast high sulfur fuel oil market" saying they expected operations at the terminal to be affected by the closure.

The BOSTCO terminal is one of the major fuel oil terminals in the Houston Ship Channel.