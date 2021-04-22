BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Operations Personnel in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Bunker One's US office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One's US unit is seeking to hire experience operations personnel in Houston.

A working knowledge of the US Gulf Coast and Caribbean markets would be an advantage, a company representative told Ship and Bunker by email on Wednesday.

"Candidates should be proficient in all aspects of barge and vessel cargo operations, fuel oil and distillate blending, fuel oil and distillate specifications, fuel oil and distillate testing and inventory management," the representative said.

For more information, please contact Georgia Kounalakis at gku@bunkerone.com and/or Keith Richardson at kric@synergy-st.com.

Bunker One launched a physical supply operation in the US Virgin Islands earlier this month.