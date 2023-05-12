BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Cruise Line Seeks Fuel/Energy Senior Analyst in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise firm Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to hire a fuel and energy senior analyst in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with three years of experience in a relevant role and a degree in engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering or mechanical engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for creating fuel budgets and forecasts for CCL, HAL, SBN and POA fleets

Develop fuel modelling tools and provide analytical insights to optimize fleet fuel consumption

Responsible for providing weekly and monthly fuel performance reports with variance explanations

Attend monthly fuel & energy performance meetings with ships and technical operations

Construct fuel consumption reports, Power BI dashboards and conduct variance analysis for monthly fuel finance close procedures

Ensuring Accuracy of fuel consumption reporting as per regulatory standards and as outlined in vessel's Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans

Assist in implementation of SEEMP Part 1 and 2 (DCS / MRV reporting)

Visualize / Perform analysis of fuel consumption, fuel bunkering & related KPIs and other ad-hoc analysis depending on department needs

For more information, click here.