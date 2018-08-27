Bulk Carrier Towed to New York After LOP Incident

GDF Suez North Sea arriving in port on Sunday, August 26. Image Credit: USCG

Bulk carrier GDF Suez North Sea has been towed to safety into the port of New York and New Jersey after a loss of power left the vessel disabled 100 miles offshore.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 21, with Coast Guard saying it monitored the situation as the crew attempted to repair the propulsion system.

"By Thursday night, the vessel's crew determined they were unable to affect repairs, and the Coast Guard began facilitating an offshore salvage operation," said USCG, with the vessel arriving in port on Sunday, August 26.

Capt. Jason Tama, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, said "there is nothing routine about taking a loaded freighter under tow offshore and bringing her safely into port."

The vessel is carrying cement cargo.

While the cause of the vessel's loss of propulsion is under investigation, the case will no doubt be closely watched by those concerned with the recent spate of "bad bunkers," the most extreme cases of which have caused loss of propulsion.

As reported earlier this month, World Fuel Services subsidiary Trans-Tec International S.R.L. (Trans-Tec) has taken legal action against Bomin Bunker Oil after it was alleged bad bunkers were responsible for the loss of power and grounding of TKK vessel Thorco Lineage in June.