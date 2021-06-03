Stabilis Sees LNG Bunkering Boost From Port Allen Plant Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US Gulf LNG bunker market may be set for growth. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company Stabilis Solutions expects to see a boost to its LNG bunkering activity in the US Gulf from its acquisition of an LNG production facility in Louisiana.

The company has completed its acquisition of the Port Allen LNG plant from HR Nu Blu Energy, it said in a press release on Tuesday. The plant has nameplate production capacity of 30,000 gallons of LNG per day, raising Stabilis' capacity by about 30%, and the company believes it already has demand for the increased production from its existing customers.

"We are witnessing rapid expansion in LNG marine bunkering activity across North America, and this acquisition allows us to expand our LNG marine bunkering services to customers throughout the Gulf Coast, including the ports of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and beyond," Jim Reddinger, CEO of Stabilis, said in the statement.

"We believe that additional opportunities exist to acquire LNG production facilities that expand our footprint across North America."