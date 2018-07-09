Panama Bunker Sales Bounce Back

Panama's bunker sales bounced back in May. File Image / Pixabay.

After falling 12.3% in April, Panama's bunker sales bounced back in May rising 6.6% year-on-year to 403,908 metric tonnes (mt), according to the latest preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The total comprised 364,020 mt fuel oil (276,006 mt in Balboa, 88,014 mt in Cristobal) and 39,888 mt of distillates (24,343 mt in Balboa, 15,545 mt in Cristobal).

The average stem size was 704 mt, a slight improvement over last month but well below the 829 mt witnessed in May last year.

AMP's latest figures also saw an upward revision of the March 2018 total to 463,682 mt.