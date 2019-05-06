Another Owner Chooses Battery Power

Maid of the Mist chooses battery power. Image Credit: Maid of the Mist

Niagara Falls tour operator Maid of the Mist is the latest ferry firm to move away from traditional bunker fuel in favour of battery power.

There firm says it has ordered two new passenger vessels that will be powered entirely by high-capacity battery packs.

ABB, who are providing various technology for the vessels, says they will be the first all-electric vessels ever built in the US.

With a total battery pack capacity of 316 kWh, the vessels will charge in seven minutes between every trip while passengers disembark and board.

In addition, lifecycle emissions will benefit as hydropower will be used to charge the batteries.