US Gulf Bunker Demand Muted Before Storm Laura

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storm Laura curtails bunker market. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker demand at the US Gulf port of Houston has been muted on the back of limited vessel traffic at Storm Laura approaches landfall.

Traffic in the US Gulf has dropped significantly since August 25, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported.

In an emailed note to clients, brokerage NSI noted Houston stems were only available subject to enquiry.

Refiners in the region have largely shuttered operations, causing crude values to spike.

Very low sulfur fuel oil prices were at $317/mt in Houston on Wednesday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, little changed since the end of last week.