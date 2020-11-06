TFG Marine Expands in US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company now has a significant US Gulf presence. File Image / Pixabay

New bunker supplier TFG Marine has expanded its presence in the US Gulf, the company said Thursday.

The supplier has launched bunker supply operations in the US Gulf Coast covering Corpus Christi, Galveston, South Sabine Pass, South West Pass and Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, it said in an update on its LinkedIn account.

TFG Marine is a new bunker supplier launched jointly by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean last year. The firm was awarded its physical supply licence in Singapore in April.

The company plans to announce 'further developments' in its physical supply footprint in Asia, Europe and the Americas, it said at the time.