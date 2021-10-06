Americas News
Colombia Physical Supplier CI International Fuels Undergoes Restructuring
The company is based in Bogota. File Image / Pixabay
Colombia's authorities have put marine fuel supplier CI International Fuels into a restructuring process over financial concerns.
Colombian company regulator the Superintendencia de Sociedades added the Bogota-based firm to its list of companies in insolvency proceedings in June, according to records on the regulator's website.
CI Internacional Fuels is one of a number of entities impacted by the proceedings against parent International Energy Group, which includes International Fuels Zona Franca, International Maritime Agency, and Interconstrucción y Servicios y Combustibles Internacionales Santa Marta SA among others.
As part of the process, local media report the company owes banks some $9 million - COP8.6 million (USD$2.3m) to BBVA and COP25.6m (USD$6.76m) with Banco de Occidente.
The company has long enjoyed a presence in the bunker markets of Colombia and the Caribbean, producing, importing and supplying marine fuels and lubricants.
Company president Jaime Alberto Ochoa Muñoz is also a familiar figure in the global bunker industry, running for a seat on the IBIA board as recently as in 2021.