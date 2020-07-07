Scott Petroleum Hires Commercial Manager in Jamaica

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chong previously worked for West Indies Petroleum. Image Credit: Scott Petroleum

Oil company Scott Petroleum has hired a new commercial manager in Jamaica, the company said Tuesday.

Alicia Chong has joined the company to cover the Jamaican bunker market, it said in an emailed statement.

Chong was previously a Kingston-based bunker trader for West Indies Petroleum.

Scott Petroleum is the Jamaican representative of fuel supplier Tropic Oil Company.

In a speech at the IBIA Caribbean bunker conference last year, Jamaican transport and mining minister Robert Montague said Jamaica was pushing to become the bunkering hub of the Caribbean region.

The bunker industry is "a target for priority attention of the government, and we are aggressively pursuing strategies to realise the projected growth levels," Montague said.