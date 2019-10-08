Monjasa Commences VLSFO Supply in Colombia

Cartagena. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has begun supply of VLSFO bunkers in Colombia and completed its first delivery at Cartagena on October 1, 2019.

Going forward, the supplier says it will have both VLSFO and MGO 0.10% products available in Colombia, where the operation consists of two vessels as well as shore tanks in Cartagena.

Supply in Colombia follows Monjasa's first delivery of IMO2020 grade fuel on August 29, which took place in Southampton, UK.

“We are pleased to see this first VLSFO supply in Colombia taking place well ahead of 1 January 2020. Both suppliers and ship-owners need this on-board operational experience and product knowledge to ensure the best possible industry transition," said Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director, Monjasa Americas.

“ our eyes are set on introducing low-sulphur fuel on key markets in Panama and in the US Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director, Monjasa Americas

"Now, our eyes are set on introducing low-sulphur fuel on key markets in Panama and in the US as well.”

With respect to its Panama supply plans, Monjasa says it has confirmed future local storage of VLSFO and current bunker operations with three vessels, including its recently acquired tanker, Accra, in Balboa. In addition, one tanker is deployed in Cristobal.

Monjasa is one of several suppliers announcing the start up VLSFO supply operations, and looking ahead Q4 is expected to be a busy period for the industry as shipowners and operators begin to make the changeover to the new fuels.

Indeed, a recent survey by Monjasa indicated over 90% of shipowners expect to be regularly buying IMO2020 grade VLSFO in Q4 this year.