US Ferry Operator Orders Hybrid Electric Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engineering company ABB will supply the power and propulsion system for the new ferry. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering company ABB has won a contract to supply the power and propulsion system for a new hybrid electric ferry ordered by US-based Casco Bay Lines.

The new ferry will be able to charge its battery from a shore power system as well as running on diesel, ABB said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The ship will have the capacity to carry 15 vehicles and 599 passengers on the Portland to Peaks Island route, and will replace a diesel-powered ferry.

"This contract is an important milestone for ABB Marine & Ports hybrid-electric propulsion in the US ferry market," Bruce Strupp, senior account manager for newbuilds at ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"Momentum for lower carbon footprint ferry operations continues to grow worldwide, and ABB is honoured that its integrated electric, digital and connected solutions are being considered integral as more and more US operators replace obsolete vessels to match regulatory and societal demands."