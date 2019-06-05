Princess Cruises: $20m Fine for Breaking Probation Conditions

Carnival: in court. File image/Pixabay.

Princess Cruise Lines, a Carnival-owned cruise brand, has been fined an additional $20 million for breaking conditions attached to a probation stemming from an earlier, pollution case.

The new fine, handed out to the company by a US court this week, was among other things for discharging plastic into waters in the Bahamas and falsifying records, according to a report by the New York Times.

Princess Cruise Lines were fined $40m in 2016 for illegally dumping oil-contaminated waste into the sea. The company will remain on probation for three years.

Carnival, which is the world's biggest cruise operators, is valued at around $35 billion and said to control about half of the global market.

The biggest cruise market is in the United States with growing markets in Europe and Asia.