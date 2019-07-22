Carnival Evokes New Chapter on Environmental Compliance

Carnival: looking ahead. File image/Pixabay.

Cruise giant Carnival has said it aims to become 'world class' in its relationship to the marine environment.

Executives from the company were outlining new initiatives on environmental compliance to a Florida court last week, according to a report by US news provider CBS Miami.

Peter Anderson, the company's incoming chief ethics and compliance officer, said work on improving Carnival's practices will permeate the entire enterprise.

"We're not there yet, but we're headed in the right direction. In the next three years, we will be world class, " Anderson was quoted as saying

The company was hit recently with a $20 million fine for breaking environmental laws.