Port of Corpus Christi Plans LNG Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG may soon start taking on conventional bunker demand at Corpus Christi. Image Credit: Port of Corpus Christi Authority

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has signed a deal aiming to bring LNG as a bunker fuel to the port.

The organisation has signed a memorandum of understanding with energy services company Stabilis Solutions to facilitate the use of LNG as a bunker fuel at the port, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal envisages the port authority providing access to dock space for shore-to-ship LNG bunker operations, and Stabilis moving LNG supply equipment from its plant in South Texas to support the operations.

"With this partnership and the increasing availability of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port and Stabilis hope to attract more LNG-capable vessels and to encourage the conversions to LNG power," the organisations said in the statement.

"The Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis have committed to providing extensive customer education and technical support as well as attracting capital, including grant funding opportunities designed to incentivize market development and viable customer solutions."