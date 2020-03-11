COVID-19 Outbreak Cuts February Long Beach Container Throughput by 9.8%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container handling at the port of Long Beach in California dropped by 9.8% in February as the COVID-19 virus outbreak disrupted supply chains, the port authority said Tuesday.

Throughput lost 9.8% to 538,428 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, the Port of Long Beach said in an emailed statement.

The fall was prompted by "fewer ship calls amid the overseas outbreak of the coronavirus and lingering effects of the trade dispute with China," the authority said.

"Once the virus is contained, we may see a surge of cargo, and our terminals, labor and supply chain will be ready to handle it," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said in the statement.