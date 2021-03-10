Keppel O&M Delivers LNG Carrier and Bunkering Vessel For Use in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be chartered to LNG Power Limited for use at various ports across Brazil. File Image / Pixabay

Keppel Offshore & Marine has delivered an LNG carrier also capable of bunker operations to Avenir LNG for use in Brazilian waters.

The Avenir Accolade has a 7,500 m3 cargo capacity and was built at the Keppel Nantong Shipyard in China, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship can run on both diesel or LNG.

"Avenir Accolade is designed to support small-scale LNG distribution and bunkering," the company said in the statement.

"It will be chartered to LNG Power Limited, a subsidiary of Hygo Energy Transition, and used to deliver LNG to various ports across Brazil."

The ship is the third LNG bunkering vessel that Keppel Offshore & Marine has delivered.