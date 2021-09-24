JAX LNG Claims First US Bunkering of Renewable LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jacksonville. File Image / Pixabay

Jacksonville, FL-based JAX LNG today has laid claim to the first bunkering of renewable LNG (RLNG) in the US.

The stem comprised a blend of regular and renewable natural gas and was loaded onto TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico's LNG-powered box ship Isla Bella.

RLNG is produced from renewable natural gas (RNG), also known as biogas, which is derived from sustainable sources such as the decomposition of organic waste.

Tote procured the RLNG component of the blend by purchasing renewable thermal certificates (RTCs) from trading house Element Markets.

"RNG is a clean, drop-in fuel source that can be readily deployed for use today, since it needs no new equipment to capture or transport it," said Mike Noone, President of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

As the shipping industry shifts its focus to decarbonisation efforts, the LNG bunker supply chain's ability to shift from fossil LNG to sustainable LNG is a key to its claim to being a viable marine fuel of the future.