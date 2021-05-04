GAC, Puget LNG Aim to Launch Tacoma Gas Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Tacoma LNG terminal is due to come online by the end of June. Image Credit: Puget LNG

Marine fuel supplier GAC Bunker Fuels and gas company Puget LNG have signed a deal to set up an LNG bunker supply operation at the port of Tacoma.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to use Puget's terminal to supply GAC's customers in the Pacific Northwest, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The Tacoma LNG terminal is due to come online by the end of June, and will be the first LNG terminal on North America's west coast providing direct shoreside loading access for a bunker barge, the companies said.

GAC is set to issue a request for proposal for a Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge to be constructed, owned and operated by a third party, according to the statement. The companies plan for the barge to be in operation in 2023.

"This exciting foray into the Pacific Northwest with Puget LNG is the latest expansion of our footprint in the U.S., adding to GAC's growing LNG fuel portfolio," Nicholas Browne, global director of GAC Bunker Fuels, said in the statement.

"Right now, LNG is the alternative fuel with the greatest potential and biggest following.

"GAC Bunker Fuels can help our customers and suppliers meet these targets by providing them with cleaner, cost-effective marine fuels like LNG.

"This dovetails with our own sustainability strategy, which we are pursuing with fervour and commitment."

Last month Browne told Ship & Bunker that GAC would be aiming not to be selling any more conventional oil-based bunker fuels from 2030.