Progressive Barge Line President Terry James Boffone Dies Aged 67

Terry James Boffone, the well-loved president of New Orleans-based bunker barge company Progressive Barge Line (PBL), has died 67.

"As a true River Rat, Terry was a national leader in the maritime industry beginning with his time as a captain at GNOTS and Liberty Towing Company before taking over Progressive Barge Line, Inc. and building it into one of the premier bunker companies in the U.S. Gulf Coast," his obituary reads, which was published Sunday following Boffone's August 10 passing.

"An icon in the local marine towing industry, Terry touched countless lives."

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church Kenner, 1400 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062.