Former WFS VP Joins OCM

Charley Davies. Image Credit: OCM

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) has hired Charley Davies as its new Vice President of Sales based at its Manhattan office in New York.

Davies is a 35-year bunker industry veteran who was most recently Director of Business Development and Director and Manager of Commercial Sales at World Fuel Services (WFS), a firm he spent over 20 years with.

OCM say his new role will be to help shipowners comply with the upcoming IMO2020 fuel regulations and expand OCM’s service in the Americas.

"As new sulfur regulations take effect in 2020, clients will benefit from the wisdom he’s acquired through decades of marine fuel supply,” said OCM Global Managing Director S.I. Shim.

Contact details for Charley Davies are as follows:

Email: cdavies@oceanconnectmarine.com

Office: +1 646-949-2614

Mobile: +1 917-374-5780