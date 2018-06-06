First-in-the-World Bunkering Solution for LNG Retrofit Ferry

The Spirit of British Columbia has returned to service in British Columbia.

BC Ferries' The Spirit of British Columbia has returned to service in British Columbia today after being retrofit to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers.

The retrofit is perhaps most notable as she is the first passenger vessel in the world to refuel with LNG on a fully enclosed vehicle deck.

"In collaboration with BC Ferries, we developed a first-in-the-world proprietary tanker truck technology to deliver fuel while on board the vessel. Innovative solutions like this help make it easier for transportation customers to make the switch to LNG," said Roger Dall'Antonia, president and CEO of FortisBC.

“ fuel costs will be reduced by millions when both ships are in service operating on natural gas

FortisBC says it has been performing approximately a dozen or so onboard marine bunkering operations per week since December 2016, and will be reaching a milestone of 500 performed by the end of this week.

Once the conversion of sister ship The Spirit of Vancouver Island is completed, a process scheduled to take place from fall 2018 to spring 2019, BC Ferries says "fuel costs will be reduced by millions when both ships are in service operating on natural gas."

The vessels consume approximately 16% of the operators fuel annually.

Ship & Bunker data indicates MGO is currently priced at $793/mt in Vancouver, while a calorific equivalent amount of LNG is $239.

"The conversion of our two largest ships in the fleet, along with the introduction of our three new natural gas-fuelled Salish Class vessels last year, goes a long way to improving the sustainability of our operations and affordability for ferry users," says Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO.