Panama Q3 Bunker Sales Edge Down on Declining HFO Volumes

Panama HFO sales drop 15% in September. File Image / Pixabay

Panama's Q3 bunker sales edged down year-on-year driven mainly by a dip in HFO sales, the latest preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) shows.

Sales for all products during the quarter totalled 1,025,367 mt down slightly from the 1,059,430 mt sold in Q3 2017.

With recent "bad bunker" problems having failed to have shown an impact on sales in July, actually rising 4.3% over the July 2017 total, HFO sales were down 3.6% in August and 15.2% in September.

It took the overall Q3 HFO sales from 983,615 mt in 2017 to 932,196 mt in the period this year.

However, distillate sales were up some 23% from 75,814 mt last year to 93,171 mt for Q3 2018.

Year to date sales as at September 2018 remain ahead of the performance last year, now standing at 3,533,584 mt vs 3,475,522 mt as at September 2017.