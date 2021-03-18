Bunker Supplier TFG Marine Adds Bunker Barge in Corpus Christi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine is expanding in the US. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier TFG Marine has added a bunker barge to its operation in the Corpus Christi Bay.

The company has added the Takeuchi Sea barge to its fleet, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The barge has 30,000 barrels of cargo capacity and can supply more than 20,000 mt/month of VLSFO and low sulfur MGO. It will serve customers at the ports of Corpus Christi and Ingleside, the company said.

"Our new barge supply operation is also complemented by the exclusive ex-pipe delivery of marine fuels at Magellan terminal," TFG Marine said in the statement.

In January TFG launched a physical supply operation at Falmouth in the UK.