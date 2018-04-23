Grimaldi Group Adds Scrubber Equipped Newbuild to Fleet

The Grande New York is fitted with a scrubber. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Grimaldi Group has added a newbuild Pure Car & Truck Carrier to its fleet equipped with a SOx scrubber.

The Grande New York is also fitted with an an electronically controlled main engine, said to help the vessl comply with new regulations for reducing emissions of NOx, as well as a ballast water treatment unit.

The 200 metre long vessel was christened April 18, 2018 in the Port of NY-NJ at Port Newark Auto Marine Terminal (FAPS).

The vessel's delivery comes ahead of the "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force on January 1, 2020, amid reports that fewer vessels than expected are opting for scrubbers as a compliance solution for the new rules.