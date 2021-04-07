Monjasa Renames Panama Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's fleet now stands at 11 owned and 10 chartered tankers. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa has renamed its bunker tanker operating at the Balboa anchorage in Panama.

The 2010-built Accra will now operate under the name Monjasa Striker, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Monjasa took ownership of the tanker in 2019 and deployed it in Panama.

"Since then, she has completed 705 ship-to-ship operations and delivered a total of 480,905 metric tonnes of marine fuels," the company said.

Bunker sales in Panama totalled about 4.7 million mt last year.

Last month the company announced it was moving the Monjasa Supplier to Panama to carry out low-sulfur marine gasoil and VLSFO deliveries off Cristobal.

Monjasa's fleet now stands at 11 owned and 10 chartered tankers.