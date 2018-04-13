Sempra Energy Plans Refined Products Marine Terminal in Mexico

A marine terminal (file image/pixabay)

US-based Sempra Energy is to set up a refined products marine terminal in Mexico.

Its Mexican subsidiary will build the facility at La Jovita Energy Hub in Ensenada.

Initial storage is for one million barrels of gasoline and diesel which will "increase the fuel supply capacity and reliability in Baja California", the company said.

The terminal should be up and running by the second half of 2020, it said.



In addition, about half of the storage capacity will be given over to Chevron's customers under a long term agreement.