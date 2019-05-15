Sol to Expand Bunkering Footprint

Sol has extensive supply operations in the Caribbean. File Image / Pixabay

Caribbean-based suppler Sol Petroleum Limited says it on track to expand its bunkering footprint to offshore Guyana/Suriname.

"Sol adheres to the strictest international standards and will be a premier provider of IMO2020 compliant fuels at multiple ports in the region,” says Kirk King, The Sol Group's Bunkering Manager.



“We continue to maintain our excellent record of reliability and quality, and plans are on stream to expand our OPL offer to offshore Guyana/Suriname."

The firm has already made one recent expansion, with the addition of the Panda PG vessel to its distribution late last year.

After commencing operations in November 2018, it now suppliers off the shores of Trinidad and Grenada.

Sol also suppliers ex-barge in Nassau Bahamas; ex-pipe in Barbados, Suriname, Guyana, Bermuda, Grand Cayman; and via truck in Saint Lucia, Grenada, Tortola, Dominican Republic, Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana.