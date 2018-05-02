Panama Bunker Sales Rise Again

Sales for the first two months of 2018 are up 8.9%. File Image / Pixabay

Panama's bunker sales saw another month of year-on-year growth in February, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Sales for all products in February totalled 424,677 metric tonnes (mt), compared to 401,232 mt sold for the month in 2017.

Balboa on the country's Pacific coast accounted for 324,258 mt of the sales (301,285 mt fuel oil, 22,973 mt distillate), and 100,419 mt was sold on the Atlantic coast with the port of Cristobal (88,807 mt fuel oil, 11,612 mt distillate).

Year to date sales for the first two months of 2018 now stand at 905,444 mt, and increase of 8.9% over the same period in 2017.