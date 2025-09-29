Los Angeles and Long Beach Plan Methanol Bunkering Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are preparing for a pilot delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel.

City climate governance organisation C40 Cities, in conjunction with the two port authorities, has issued a request for information from potential stakeholders in the establishment of a methanol bunkering pilot in San Pedro Bay.

The area is the largest container hub in the US, with 2.68 million mt of bunker sales in 2024, according to Ship & Bunker and 2050 Marine Energy's quarterly volumes survey.

The request for information asks a series of questions on likely demand levels, supply quantities, safety, regulatory issues and infrastructure readiness, among other themes.

The deadline for submissions is October 22.

