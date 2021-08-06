Emulsion Fuel Firm Quadrise Nears End of Utah Production Testing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quadrise's MSAR process may soon be used to produce fuels in Utah. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel producer Quadrise is nearing the end of the testing phase of production from one of its MSAR systems in Utah.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass.

The firm has now received samples from one of its units run by Greenfield Energy in Utah, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"An extensive programme of testing on the sample received will now commence at QRF, which we expect to complete by the end of August 2021," the company said.

"The ability to produce commercial MSAR® and/or bioMSAR™ fuels from the produced oil will be informed by the outcome of this testing programme, together with the confirmation of the suitability of the produced oil (via external laboratory assay) for the potential power and marine end-user markets."

The firm is increasingly gearing its MSAR fuel production process towards the biofuel bunker market.