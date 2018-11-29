Bunker One Expands Physical Operations in the Caribbean

MT Kalymnos. Image Credit: Aegean

Bunker One has expanded its physical supply operations in the Caribbean, and from December 1 will add Jamaican ports, off-Jamaica, and Trinidad to its supply locations.

The ports will be served by two tankers, MT Kalymnos and MT Kefalonia, previously operated by Aegean.

“Again we have shown agility and prompt decision power by employing M/T KALYMNOS and M/T KEFALONIA, two tankers with extensive operation experience in the area - and taken on a team of industry professionals,” said Peter Zachariassen, Global Director at Bunker One.

“We believe that there are substantial synergies to be captured with our existing footprint in the US, the Gulf of Mexico and South America - ensuring our leadership position leading into 2020.“

Georgia Kounalakis, who recently moved from Aegean to Bunker One, and Theodoris Motsenigos will be responsible for all commercial and operational matters.