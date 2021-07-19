BC Ferries Hikes Fares on Rising Bunker Prices

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ferry fares are following bunker prices higher in Canada. File Image / Pixabay

Recent rises in bunker prices have prompted Canada's BC Ferries to increase its fare prices.

The company is reducing the fuel rebate offered to its customers from 1.5% to 0.5% as of August 1, it said in a statement on its website last week. The move will add 10 cents to the fare price for an adult passenger and 30 cents for a vehicle on the Vancouver-Vancouver Island route, and five cents for an adult and 20 cents for a vehicle on the inter-island routes.

"When fuel prices are higher, BC Ferries charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel only," the firm said in the statement.

"The company does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates."

BC Ferries now operates five ferries on LNG, as well as two with hybrid electric propulsion systems and four more on order.