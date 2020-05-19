GCC Switching to MTD Bunker Pricing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zach Stansbury, Senior Trader, GCC Bunkers. Image Credit: GCC Bunkers

Houston-based physical supplier GCC Bunkers says it is now pricing its bunkers inclusive of delivery.



While MTD pricing is already typical in many of the world's ports, in the US ex-wharf pricing is more common with barging quoted as an additional cost.



"GCC has always wished to simplify the supply chain for its customers wherever possible, and with a growing confusion around barging rates and delivery fees in Houston, we've made the decision to offer fuel based on delivered prices," Zach Stansbury, GCC Bunkers' Commercial Director, told Ship & Bunker.



"We hope this will add transparency to the Houston market, as well as simplify the decision process for our customers."



The new MTD pricing applies to both GCC's VLSFO and MGO products.