Shipping Companies Fined in US for oil Discharge

Jail term possible for ship's officers (file image/pixabay)

Fines totalling $4 million have been handed out to two shipping companies in the US for discharging oil in port.

The operator and owner of oil tanker Nicos IV, Avin International and Nicos IV Special Maritime Enterprises respectively, pleaded guilty to pollution charges in court in Beaumont, Texas, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

In addition to the fine, the companies are to come under a four-year probationary term where ships controlled by them must conform to an environmental compliance plan.

The ship's master and chief officer could face prison as a result of the conviction over the events which took place in the summer of 2017, the report said.