Crowley, Shell Combine to Build and Operate US' Largest LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Wisconsin. Image Credit: Crowley Maritime Corporation

Crowley Maritime Corporation (Crowley) today said it has signed a long-term time charter with Shell for the building and operation of what will be the largest Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge in the US.

The 416-foot-long barge will have capacity for 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) of LNG and product supply equipment to serve ocean carriers.

“Orders for ships fueled by liquefied natural gas continue to rise, and the vessel will provide Shell an innovative and reliable service to meet demands for more sustainable energy sources,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president, Crowley Shipping.

The vessel is expected to enter service on the US East Coast starting in 2024 and will be the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the US.

The vessel will be constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

“Shell is dedicated to growing our LNG bunkering network across key trade routes, and this barge supports our commitment to helping provide our customers with the energy solution they are looking for,” said Tahir Faruqui, general manager, Global DLNG for Shell.