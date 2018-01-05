Great Lakes Vessel to Receive "Highly-Efficient" Rolls Royce Propeller Blades for Bunker-Savings

U.S.-flag Great Lakes vessel operators will invest $65 million to maintain and modernise their vessels this winter. File Image / Pixabay

The Lake Carriers' Association says a $65 million push by U.S.-flag Great Lakes vessel operators to maintain and modernise their vessels this winter will include the refit of 1,000-foot-long laker with "highly-efficient" Rolls Royce propeller blades to reduce fuel consumption and increase speed.

"The industry's carbon footprint will again shrink when a 1,000-foot-long U.S.-flag laker becomes the sixth vessel to have an exhaust gas scrubber installed in the past few years," explained the association.

Under the maintenance and modernisation activities being carried out, the association notes that the major focus this winter will be on normal maintenance including overhauls of engines, cargo hold renewal, and replacement of conveyor belts in the unloading systems.

"Winter is the one opportunity our members have to renew and upgrade their vessels," said James H.I. Weakley, President of Lake Carriers' Association.

"They have just 10 months to deliver their customers' annual raw materials requirement, so the vessels are in service 24/7 during the shipping season."