CARB Awards Grant to Hydrogen Cell Ferry Project

Impression of hydro fuel cell ferry (image credit/GGZEM)

Marine technology company Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine has been awarded a $3 million grant by the California Air Resources Board to develop a hydrogen fuel cell vessel.

The vessel, a catamaran, will be built to an Incat Crowther design by local shipyard Bay Ship & Yacht Company.

After launch, local ferry company Red and White Fleet will run the ship as a ferry in the San Francisco Bay area for three months where its performance will be assessed from a range of viewpoints.

The company says it has plans to acquire the vessel.

The catamaran claims zero emissions status as the only byproduct of its power system is water.