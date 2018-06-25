CARB Awards Grant to Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Project

Impression of hydro fuel cell ferry (image credit/GGZEM)

Marine technology company Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine has been awarded a $3 million grant by the California Air Resources Board to develop a hydrogen fuel cell vessel.

The vessel, a catamaran, will be built to an Incat Crowther design by local shipyard Bay Ship & Yacht Company.

After launch, local ferry company Red and White Fleet will run the ship as a ferry in the San Francisco Bay area for three months where its performance will be assessed from a range of viewpoints.

Slated for construction next year, it will be the first commercially operated hydrogen fuel cell ferry in the world.

The company says it has plans to acquire the vessel.

The catamaran claims zero emissions status as the only byproduct of its power system is water.