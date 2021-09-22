Singapore: Shell to Launch Electric Ferry Service in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist’s impression of the electric ferry. Image credit: Incat Crowther UK

Shell today said it will launch a fully electric ferry service in Singapore during the first half of 2023, a move that marks a first for both Shell and Singapore.

Shell says it has awarded a contract Singapore's Penguin International Limited to design, build and operate at least three fully-electric ferries as part of the project.

The vessels will be new build 200-seater single-deck ferries will be used to transport passengers between mainland Singapore to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park on the island of Bukom.

The fully-electric ferries will be powered by a lithium-ion battery system with a capacity of 1.2 MWh and run at speeds of over 20 knots.

When berthed at Shell Bukom, the ferries will be charged via a combination of fast charging during peak hours, and slow charging during off-peak hours and overnight.

The new vessels will replace the conventional diesel-powered ferries currently being used.

“Switching to zero-emission, fully-electric ferries is part of Shell’s ambition to help accelerate progress towards net-zero emissions in the shipping sector,” said Nick Potter, General Manager of Shell Shipping and Maritime, Asia Pacific & Middle East.

"I thank Penguin and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in supporting this shared ambition."