Striken Tanker Sanchi Sinks

Sanchi sinking: pollution threat unknown (file image/pixabay)

The burning oil tanker Sanchi that collided with a bulk cargo ship in the East China Sea has sunk.

While pollution fears from its cargo of condensate (the light crude oil evaporates) have been downplayed, the ship is reported to carry bunker fuel and distillates.

Rescue officials cited by maritime news provider Lloyd's List have reported that the ship has 1,956 metric tonnes of bunker and 118 mt of diesel oil in its tanks.

It is unclear to what extent the fuel or the cargo have leaked into the sea.

Chinese maritime officials reported that an oil slick 10 km long and 1 km wide had been located following the sinking of Sanchi, the report said.

Bunker fuel due to its tar-like qualities is a known pollution threat.