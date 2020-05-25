K Line Investigates Wind Propulsion in Decarbonisation Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K LIne plans to install 50 more of the systems on its ships next year. Image Credit: IWSA

Japanese shipping company K Line has extended an order of kite propulsion systems and joined industry group the International Windship Association (IWSA) as it investigates wind propulsion as a means of cutting its carbon footprint.

The company will undergo testing and analysis of the Airseas kite propulsion systems on its vessels next year, and then install a further 50 of the systems on its fleet, the IWSA said in an emailed statement Monday.

"Joining IWSA is a great opportunity for our company," Atsuo Asano, senior managing executive officer at K Line, said in the statement.

"Through IWSA activities, maritime stakeholders can create a big scrum, pushing together towards the uptake of direct wind power applications for commercial ships."

Wind propulsion systems retrofitted to ships as part of their energy mix can deliver 5-20% of the propulsive energy required by large vessels, the IWSA said in the statement.